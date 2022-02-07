Macra na Feirme to plant 15,000 trees to enhance biodiversity

Macra na Feirme members across the entire country will plant over 15,000 native trees in the coming weeks to enhance biodiversity by providing a habitat for wildlife and sequester carbon over the decades ahead.

This is a further demonstration of the commitment of the organisation and its members to ensuring we all play our part in the need to address climate change.

“As young people, we are concerned about the future of our environment, in Ireland, we are lucky to live in the climate we do, we are fortunate to come from a country with the sustainability credentials that our agriculture sector has, in particular, which needs to be protected and enhanced” said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.

The initiative is a joint one between Macra na Feirme and Trees on the Land which will see members from all regions sowing trees in their locality.

The initiative was brought forward by the National sub-committee on rural youth who wanted a project to span the entire breadth of the organisation to show our members’ commitment to mitigation measures for climate change.

This is another step in Macra na Feirme’s journey to be a leader in addressing the challenges climate change poses. Over the next number of months, further initiatives such as this one will be rolled out.

“The trees planted by our members will be growing for years to come, we as young people are concerned about our environment and future. We need political leaders across the globe to make changes that are connected through science and best practice.

“The global community must address the issue of climate change with policies that make sense and allow countries with sustainable advantages to produce goods from the most sustainable regions” concluded Keane.