Hospital numbers for Covid-19 patients hit yearly low

The figures for Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital have fallen to their lowest figure so far this year.
There are 650 Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment, according to the latest figures released today.
Despite the drop in hospital numbers, the amount of patients receiving ICU care has risen slightly to 74.
That number is up 8 on yesterday's total of 66.
Figures for those requiring hospital treatment have been falling consistently this year since a high of 1,062 on January 11 last.
The last time figures dipped under 650 for Covid-19 patients in hospital was December 30 last.
