ITV announces time slot changes to Coronation Street and Emmerdale as part of new schedule

ITV has announced changes to the time slots of Coronation Street and Emmerdale as part of a modified pre-9pm schedule.

The changes, according to the broadcaster, are to "bolster" their key programmes.

Flagship soap Coronation Street is moving to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, while Emmerdale will move to a 7.30pm slot.

ITV is also extending its national and international evening news bulletin to an hour-long programme from March 2022, the broadcaster has announced.

The revamped bulletins, which will run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, will bring more live coverage and a greater focus on reporting from outside of London to reflect the whole of the UK, ITV has said.

ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: “As viewing habits rapidly change, live audiences to our national and international news programmes remain remarkably strong.

“Our evening news programme reached an impressive 35.6 million viewers in 2021. We are very excited to be announcing this investment in what is an important public service strength of ITV – high-quality, impartial, trusted broadcast journalism – at a time when it could not be more important.”

He continued: “The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV, and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose.

“The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most watched shows every month.”

The new hour-long national and international news programme is due to expand on the current 30-minute programme and will continue to be presented by Mary Nightingale.

The broadcaster is also due to recruit a host of new talent, including 27 new journalists, producers and multi-skilled camera operators/video editors, to accommodate the expansion.

The new appointments include correspondents being taken on in Wales, Scotland and the north of England.

ITV’s director of news and current affairs, Michael Jermey, added: “The expansion of the network evening news programme and the investment in new roles is an enormous vote of confidence in ITV News’ journalism, which has continued to deliver strong exclusives and insightful reporting year after year, with 2022 so far being no exception.

“ITV’s news on television and digital platforms informs millions of people every day.

“It sits alongside strong current affairs output such as the Tonight programme, Peston, The Martin Lewis Money Show and the Bafta and Emmy award-winning Exposure strand.

“ITV’s impartial, independent journalism makes an enormous contribution to public service broadcasting in the UK.”

The broadcaster’s managing director of continuing drama, John Whiston, said that with Coronation Street “bursting at the seams with fantastic story and character, the new format gives the show a brilliant new canvas on which to shine”.

He added: “And Emmerdale will do what it does best in this new time slot where viewers can continue to enjoy the dramatic goings-on in the Dales.”

Viewers in the Scottish STV licence areas will continue to see STV News at Six on weekdays followed by the new hour-long news programme.

On Thursdays, STV’s current affairs programme, Scotland Tonight, will move from its usual 7.30pm slot to 8.30pm.