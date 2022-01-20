Music sector workers can apply for €4m support scheme through online portal next week

The online portal for a €4million support scheme for music sector workers is set to open next week.

The funding is part of the Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS) 2022, which provides financial support through grants to people in the industry impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The scheme will be open for applications between 1pm on January 27 and 1pm on February 17.

Self-employed performers, businesses and sole traders - such as musicians, singers, DJs and sound crews - with turnovers of over €15,000 will be eligible to apply.

The grants available are between €1,500 and €12,500.

The opening date was announced today (January 20) by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, who said, "I have engaged extensively with stakeholders to understand the challenges faced by them and put in place supports that work for the sector."

The funding available to MEBAS is part of the €50million secured for the live entertainment sector in 2022.

She added, "As part of a suite of measures to support those in the sector, MEBAS was launched in 2021 as a targeted support for self-employed performers and sole traders operating solely in the live entertainment sector who did not qualify for other business supports such as CRSS and who were significantly impacted by restrictions introduced to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The grants - available for six months between January and June - will provide up to 15% of the average monthly VAT-exclusive turnover prior to the pandemic.

To be eligible, individuals/sole traders need to demonstrate that their 2021 turnover was no more than 40% of their average turnover before Covid.

Guidelines for eligibility will be published on Tuesday January 25 on the Department's website.