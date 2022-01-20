Man leaving immersion on for seven years sparks surprising Twitter reaction

A man's supposed disaster of leaving the immersion on for seven years has prompted a rather surprising response on Twitter.

Keith Doyle tweeted:

I'm in complete meltdown...just realised our immersion has been ON FOR SEVEN YEARS !!! Lovely neighbour pointed it out. For an Irish person this is literally the worst thing that could ever happen !!! — Keith Doyle (@keithmdoyle) January 19, 2022

At first, the reactions were unsurprisingly hilarious with leaving the immersion up there with the worst sins committed in an Irish household.

I can't even reply. Im in a state of shock. I'm thinking of those summer evenings ...those weekends away...OMG those 2 week holidays! I need to lie down !!!! January 19, 2022

Then, people started pointing out that it's not such a bad thing that they have been leaving their immersion on constantly for years. Apparently, plumbers say leaving it on may actually result in a lower bill as the most energy in the system is expended by heating up the water. Keeping hot water hot is more efficient. Who knew!?

Yep. It doesn't have to work as hard to heat water from cold. If the water is hot it just has to keep topping up the heat. He was fitting a new emersion so it has a thermostat thing that cuts in and out. We never saw the difference on our bill. — Karen D. (@dunnemrs1) January 20, 2022