Search

12 Jan 2022

'A high risk strategy' - INMO calls for clarity on impact of new Covid measures

'A high risk strategy' - INMO calls for clarity on impact of new Covid measures

'A high risk strategy' - INMO calls for clarity on impact of new Covid measures

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) is calling on the government to outline the impact new Covid measures will have on the health sector. 

It comes in the wake of new relaxed rules for close contacts, which were confirmed today (January 12) by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. 

According to the new rules, close contacts who have not received a booster vaccine will have to isolate for seven days, while fully vaccinated people with no symptoms must isolate for five days, take regular antigen tests and wear a higher grade face mask. 

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said the decision to reduce isolation time "needs to be examined". 

She said, "Weakening the public health advice now has the potential to lead to more people contracting the virus. 

“We know that many asymptomatic close contacts have been a feature of the Omicron variant. By allowing potentially infected people to continue to work, this is going to have a knock-on impact on case transmission." 

Ms Ní Sheaghdha highlighted the availability and affordability of higher grade masks and antigen tests as "a huge concern". 

She said, "The public will need to have no difficulty from an availability or affordability point of view of complying with this change to guidance. Currently the availability and affordability is a problem for nurses and midwives who are working at the centre of the risk so we can only imagine the difficulties this will now pose across society. 

"This is a high risk strategy considering the annual pressure on hospitals in January and February and considering the current overcrowding and lack of inpatient beds for the next six weeks." 

The General Secretary is calling for nurses and midwives to be properly briefed. 

She said, "Nurses and midwives need to be briefed on what exactly is required of them, when patients are admitted for care in respect of isolation protocol in order to work safely over the next six weeks. 

"Nurses and midwives have endured intense stress for almost two years as the pandemic has persisted and evolved with the emergence of new variants. Despite exhaustion, nurses and midwives continue to provide care to patients under extremely difficult conditions." 

The new rules are due to come into effect tomorrow (January 13) at midnight. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media