From alcohol-free spirits to low ABV wine - 8 drinks to try to stay dry this January

Whether you’re planning to completely abstain from booze or just cut down, with so many sophisticated no or low-alcohol options available now, there really isn’t any excuse not to give Dry January your best shot.

From alcohol-free sparkling wine to zero spirits and a couple of bottles with very low abv, some might say staying sober (or sober-ish) has never looked so easy.

1. Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Non-alcoholic Sparkling Wine, France

When you want the fizz to keep on flowing but don’t want to be a party pooper, this semi-dry sparkle could be your golden ticket to a good-time drink. Made from chardonnay with aromas of apple, delicate lemon and limey notes and traces of honey, it’s fresh and fruity with a creamy texture and hint of vanilla.

2. Tesco Low Alcohol Sparkling White Wine, Spain

A total steal, fizz fanatics will be equally smitten with this zingy white made from sauvignon blanc. Fresh and feisty, with ripe citrus flavours topped off with refreshing acidity, there’s some welcome sweetness but with a crisp, fruity, drink-me-now character. Very enjoyable.

3. Hacienda De Luna Moscatel Rosado 2020, Valencia DO, Spain (5% abv)

A sun-kissed Spanish gem, this medium sweet, semi-sparkling rosé is fresh, fruity and lots of fun. Teasing on the nose, with floral notes initially and then a swoop of ripe summer berries, which glide gracefully onto the palate leading to a refreshing finish. Can be topped with soda for a fuss-free rosé spritzer to lower the abv even more. Downright delicious.

4. The Doctors’ Pinot Noir 2020, Marlborough, New Zealand, (9.5% abv)

This perky pinot deserves a place on your wine rack, especially if you’re planning to practice more mindful drinking further down the line. Silky and savoury with earthy aromas and characteristic raspberry, cherry and red fruit notes with bright acidity, it’s light on its feet and can be enjoyed lightly chilled.

5. Tanqueray Alcohol Free 0% Spirit

Juniper forward with an aromatic nose and citrusy complexity, there’s familiar grapefruit zest and ample vibrancy to Tanqueray’s booze-free infusion, albeit wearing its zero alcohol influence on its sleeve. With similar botanicals to its boozy Big Daddy, serve with your favourite tonic, garnish, and enjoy this uplifting spirit without the hit.

6. Pentire Botanical Non-alcoholic Spirit, Seaward

Taking inspiration from the Cornish coast, the distinct flavours of sea rosemary, woodruff, sea buckthorn, seaweed and pink grapefruit create a zesty, slightly bitter and tart (in a good way!) aperitif that’s full of vigour with waves of energising freshness. Simply top with tonic and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

7. New London Light Non Alcoholic Spirit, Midnight Sun, Wild Nordic Coastal Berries, Pine and Kelp, Salcombe Gin

One of three variants (there’s also Aegean Sky and First Light), we’ve singled out Midnight Sun for its beguiling flavours of seaberries and elderberries with hints of pine. Beautifully fragrant, with aromas of tropical flowers and notes of nectar, there’s citrus, spice, earthy tones and a tangy complexity to this girly pink drink. Exotic and enticing, top with tonic and garnish with a raspberry and sprig of mint.

8. High Point Ruby Non-alcoholic Aperitif, High Point

One to remember for its gorgeous ruby red hue and herbal aromas, this fermented aperitif is infused with local botanicals from the Cornish countryside, and there’s certainly depth of flavour to this captivating bittersweet drink, with lots of zesty, spicy notes that linger on the palate. Mix one part Ruby with four parts tonic and garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit, for a healthy alternative to a spiked aperitivo.