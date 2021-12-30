WEATHER WARNING: Localised flooding possible as Met Eireann issues Rain Warning for parts of Ireland for today

Met Eireann has warned that localised flooding possible as it has issued Rain Warnings for parts of Ireland for today.

A Status Yellow Rain Warning for Cork and Kerry comes into place at 11am with Met Eireann warning that persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains. That warning is in place until 5am on Friday.

Additionally, a Status Yellow Rain Warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo. Met Eireann is warning that heavy rain over a relatively short period of time may lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations expected in the west of these counties. That warning is in place from 5pm on Thursday until 1am on Friday.

Cloudy with patchy drizzle & mist this morning☁️

Rain will push into the S through the morning, spreading N to most areas through the rest of the day, turning heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding️⚠️

However, some parts of Ulster will stay dry until later.

11 to 13C. pic.twitter.com/c9mAbi1YQT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2021

Rain will push into the south through the morning, spreading northwards to most areas through the afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding.

It will be wet in many areas early tonight with continued rain, heavy at times with the ongoing risk of localised flooding. The rain will gradually clear northwards overnight.

However, patchy light rain and drizzle will linger behind. It will become windy overnight as southerly winds increase fresh to strong, reaching near gale force at times in the west.