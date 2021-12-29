Irish Coast Guard assists in 'difficult' extraction of injured person at tourist site

Irish Coast Guard assist in 'difficult' extraction of injured person at tourist site
The Irish Coast Guard have assisted emergency services in what Cork Fire Brigade has described as "a difficult and technical extraction" from Blarney Castle.
A person reportedly suffered an injury at the castle this afternoon.
In a Twitter post, Cork Fire Brigade stated, "As always great interagency work with [National Ambulance Service] and [Irish Coast Guard] to give the patient the best care possible."
Ballyvolane crew now back at home station following a difficult and technical extraction of a patient from Blarney Castle.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) December 29, 2021
As always great interagency work with @AmbulanceNAS and @IrishCoastGuard to give the patient the best care possible. pic.twitter.com/jZhYRPPiHP
Videos are circulating on social media of the Irish Coast Guard helicopter landing on the roof of Blarney Castle to assist in the extraction.
Information on the nature of the person's injury is not currently available.
