22 Dec 2021

Hilarious! Met Eireann mentions Rudolf in official Christmas weather forecast

Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer socks / FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

The state weather service has said the help of Santa's chief reindeer Rudolf will be needed to get the man in the red suit to children's homes on Christmas Eve.

Setting out the weather conditions for December 24 and December 25, Met Eireann's meteorologists said Santa's red-nosed servant will assist with navigation in rainy conditions.

The Met Eireann forecast said: "Current indications suggest that more rain will spread across the country from the southwest on Christmas Eve night.

"However, with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem making his way through the rain."

Meanwhile the experts said that Christmas Eve (Friday) daytime will see outbreaks in rain which will slowly spread northwards.

However clearer and brighter conditions will move in through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be only between 8 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds.

Christmas Day (Saturday) will be generally cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain.

Met Eireann also said it will be changeable through next week but that currently it looks like dry and cold on Monday and Tuesday with further spells of rain following on Wednesday onwards.

