BREAKING: Omicron is the dominant strain in Ireland

5,124 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today, December 19.

On Sunday morning, there were 436 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of which 107 were in ICU.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre estimated that approximately 52% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohon said of Ireland’s latest coronavirus figures: “It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is.

“We have slowed transmission of this disease in the past using our basic measures and responding immediately if symptomatic – it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable and to protect our health service.

“I urge anyone eligible for a booster to be available of it at the earliest opportunity.

“If the majority of us can now reduce our social contact, meet others outdoors, work from home unless absolutely necessary, ensure the appropriate use of face masks, avoid crowds and keep indoors well ventilated.

“Very importantly if you have any Covid-19 symptoms self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case please restrict your movements.”



