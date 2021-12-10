New poll reveals 35% of people prefer Sinn Féin to any other party

A new poll has revealed record-breaking support for Sinn Féin as the opposition party's popularity continues to rise with the public.

Data from the Ipsos/Irish Times poll shows Sinn Féin is the most preferred party in the country after rising three points and sitting at 35%.

Their rivals and the current sitting government - Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil - each sit on 20%, followed closely by Independents/Others at 15%.

Green Party and Labour support remains very low at 5% and 4% respectively.

Fine Gael and the Green Party both saw a 2% decrease in popularity, while Fianna Fáil support did not change.

According to poll data on voting intentions, 47% of 25-34 year olds would give Sinn Féin a first preference vote, with the demographic more likely to vote for Independents/Others than either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

Of note, the party is equally popular in urban and rural areas, with women found to be slightly more likely to vote for them than men.

The preference for Sinn Féin is seen across all demographics, including 50-64 year olds, 30% of whom marked the party as their first preference.

Twenty nine percent of the 65+ age groups were also in favour of Sinn Féin, however 37% showed their support for Fianna Fáil.