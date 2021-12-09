Product recall issued for multivitamins due to presence of banned pesticide
Multivitamins have been removed from supermarket shelves due to the presence of banned pesticide, Ehylene Oxide.
The batch numbers of the Beeline multivitamin products which have been recalled are listed below.
Although Ethylene Oxide is not authorised for use in foods and solids in the EU, consumption of the product does not pose an acute use for health.
However, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of the contamiated product is continued for "a long period of time".
It's recommended that the exposure to this substance needs to be minimised.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.
