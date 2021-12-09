Number of Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment continues to drop

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital continues on a downward trend.
There were 532 Covid-patients in Irish hospitals this morning.
That number is down 11 from yesterday.
The figure is 2.3% lower than Thursday, and 11% lower than two weeks ago.
Latest figures show that there are 118 patients in ICU (latest).
This figure is up one on the previous figure.
UPDATE - Current queuing times— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 9, 2021
UCD - very large queuing times. Please do not go there as the centre is at capacity. Shoreline vaccination centre is open from 9 to 5.
Meanwhile, vaccination clinics are extremely busy with two drop-in clinics at UCD and Croke Park having to turn people away today, as they had reached full capacity.
