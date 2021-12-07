No online classes for kids out of school as a result of Storm Barra

Schools across Ireland will not be required to facilitate online teaching today, as Storm Barra hits the nation.

Schools, colleges and creches are closed in 12 counties today due to the storm.

The news was confirmed by Minister for Education Norma Foley, who referred to the storm warning as being "significant", "very serious" and "severe."

She told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland: "Given the short notice period it is not a requirement for a school to provide remote teaching."

"I think to be fair we are conscious of the information in relation to the potential closure only came in yesterday afternoon.

"Although, I am aware some schools can do this [remote learning], but, this is a short notice period for schools.

"We believe all things going well this is a single-day event, we will follow advice of Met Eireann."

The government yesterday said that Storm Barra represents a potential threat to life, with violent wind gusts of up to 140kmh.

It also confirmed that Defence Force troops are on standby, alongside members of Civil Defence, throughout Ireland at present.

Residents in three specific counties — Cork, Clare and Kerry — are being warned to be extremely cautious today, especially following recent reports of flooding in the south of the country.

The current storm has already left at least 33,000 homes and businesses without power.

It has also been reported that the River Lee has spilled over into Cork city centre quays.

There has been some flooding of low-lying parts of Cork city centre at high tide this morning, but no properties are believed to have been damaged | Follow #StormBarra updates: https://t.co/MHPry7eVgL pic.twitter.com/IkYMCnAg8K — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 7, 2021

Further advice and information about Storm Barra from An Garda Síochana can be found by clicking here.