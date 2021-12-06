Search

06 Dec 2021

€2m tech investment for people with disabilities to 'claim their rights as equal citizens'

€2m tech investment for people with disabilities to 'claim their rights as equal citizens'

€2m tech investment for people with disabilities to 'claim their rights as equal citizens'

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Two million euro has been invested in technology for people with disabilities to "claim their rights as equal citizens". 

Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, made the announcement yesterday and is calling for projects under the new once-off Digital and Assistive Technology Fund. 

Managed by the National Clinical Programme for People with Disability (NCPPD) and Disability Operations areas of the HSE, it aims to enrich the participation and independence of people with disabilities. 

Speaking on the news, Minister Rabbitte said, "Assistive technologies can range from wheelchairs, a magnifying glass for someone with a visual impairment, a smartphone app, or a smart speaker. The Irish government has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), and an important part of this is right of people to access DAT. 

"This fund however is also about creating broader systems strengthening, greater interoperability and sharing of resources across organisations."

The objective is to improve access to digital and assistive technologies (DAT) for people with disabilities, improve independence and participation, and reduce social isolation.

It will reportedly facilitate a disabled person and their service provider-led approach to deliver more accessible and efficient DAT services. 

It's also hoped that sharing DAT resources across organisations providing services to people with disabilities can be initiated as well. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media