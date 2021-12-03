Death notices and funeral arrangements for Waterford - December 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Joseph Flynn

Hayes, Middlesex and formerly, Waterford

Son of the late Billy and Phil.

Sadly missed by his fiancé Frelly, daughter Dalisy, sisters Teresa and Marie, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's funeral home Wellingtonbridge Co Wexford on Friday, December 3, from 6pm - 8pm.

Removal on Saturday, December 4 to the church of St John the Baptist Gusserane, Co Wexford, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Sheridan née Murphy.

Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by her daughter Mary, parents Michael and Sarah, brothers Billy and Jim.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mattie, her children Sandra, Miriam, Anne, Matthew, Mark, Michael, Louise, JohnPaul and Jason, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 36 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brothers Tony and Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Walking from the Bank of Ireland, Church Road at 9.45 am for Mass on arrival at 10 am, December 3, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Bridie's funeral cortège will be passing her residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery at approximately 11 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Bridie Funeral Mass will be live-streamed from 10 am on Friday on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Rockshire Care Centre.

May they rest in peace