Search

26 Nov 2021

APPEAL: Gardaí seek witnesses in relation to an incident at a business premises

APPEAL: Gardaí seek witnesses in relation to an incident at a business premises

APPEAL: Gardaí seek witnesses in relation to an incident at a business premises

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident at a business premises on Grafton Street in Dublin on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at approximately 4pm.
 
A man without a face-covering entered a store, and became abusive to staff working there. The man left this premises shortly after but returned approximately ten minutes later, where again, he became abusive to staff.
 
When the man left for the final time, it is believed he went in the direction of College Green. 

Gardaí wish to speak to a member of the public who is alleged to have been attacked by this man when he exited the premises.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
 
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grafton Street area between 3.55pm and 4.25pm on Thursday 18th November 2021 and who may have witnessed this incident, to come forward to them.
Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána said they take takes any crime or incident, with a hate motivation, seriously, and incidents reported to us are professionally investigated.

"We encourage anyone who believes they may have been the victim of any crime or incident with a hate motivation to report it to any Garda Station." added Gardaí.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media