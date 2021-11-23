Waterford Council secures conviction against waste collector for illegal dumping

Waterford City and County Council has secured a prosecution against an unauthorized waste collector for the 2019 illegal collection and subsequent dumping of waste from a cliff near Annestown, Co Waterford.

The dumping was first reported in July 2019 and occurred as part of the UNESCO Copper Coast Geopark in an area with a Special Protection designation for birds.

The clean-up operation was carried out by a specialist 'working at heights' team and safely removed 3.2 tonnes of waste from the clifftop.

In sentencing Judge Staunton described illegal dumping as a 'scourge' and highlighted the efforts locals undertake to promote tourism, mentioning that dumping like this in a beauty spot undermines that public effort.

The waste collector was sentenced to 6 months in jail, in addition to a €200 fine and €6,100 in costs.

Waterford City and County Council’s Senior Executive Engineer, Niall Kane said this case highlights the importance of public checking to make sure a collector has a waste collection permit.

"Legitimate waste collectors must carry a copy of their waste collection permit and have their permit number on their vehicle. Collectors can be checked on NWCPO.ie to see if they have a permit. Remember it is an offence to give your waste to an unauthorised waste collector." he added.

Clean-Up Operation at Annestown, County Waterford.