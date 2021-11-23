Search

23/11/2021

Waterford Council secures conviction against waste collector for illegal dumping

Waterford Council secures conviction against waste collector for illegal dumping

Waterford Council secures conviction against waste collector for illegal dumping (Image: Getty Images)

Reporter:

Reporter

Waterford City and County Council has secured a prosecution against an unauthorized waste collector for the 2019 illegal collection and subsequent dumping of waste from a cliff near Annestown, Co Waterford.

The dumping was first reported in July 2019 and occurred as part of the UNESCO Copper Coast Geopark in an area with a Special Protection designation for birds.

The clean-up operation was carried out by a specialist 'working at heights' team and safely removed 3.2 tonnes of waste from the clifftop.

In sentencing Judge Staunton described illegal dumping as a 'scourge' and highlighted the efforts locals undertake to promote tourism, mentioning that dumping like this in a beauty spot undermines that public effort.

The waste collector was sentenced to 6 months in jail, in addition to a €200 fine and €6,100 in costs.

Waterford City and County Council’s Senior Executive Engineer, Niall Kane said this case highlights the importance of public checking to make sure a collector has a waste collection permit.  

"Legitimate waste collectors must carry a copy of their waste collection permit and have their permit number on their vehicle.  Collectors can be checked on NWCPO.ie to see if they have a permit. Remember it is an offence to give your waste to an unauthorised waste collector." he added. 

Clean-Up Operation at Annestown, County Waterford. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media