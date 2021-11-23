Three men arrested after Gardaí seized a cash sum of €414,000

Three men arrested after a cash sum of €414,000 seized by Gardaí
Gardaí seized €414,000 in cash and arrested three men in West Dublin at approximately 6.30pm on Monday, November 22.
The seizure took place as part of an operation targeting organised crime.
Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted two vehicles in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin and during a search of the vehicles, €414,000 in cash was discovered and seized.
Three males, aged 38, 41, and 42 years, were arrested and are currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
Gardaí said the three men were detained for a variety of reasons, including being arrested on suspicion of involvement in participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, facilitating money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of Criminal Justice Act, 2006.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
