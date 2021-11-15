MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal to find missing 15 year old girl

When last seen Sarah was wearing blue jeans, a black puffer jacket and black runners.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sarah Manning who went missing from her home in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at approximately 11.30am.
Sarah is described as being 5' 2" in height with a slim build. She has long brown hair and green eyes. Sarah also wears glasses. When last seen Sarah was wearing blue jeans, a black puffer jacket and black runners.
Anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
