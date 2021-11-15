Sinn Féin continues to surge in the political polls

According to a poll conducted by the Sunday Times, Sinn Féin has seen a continued surge in support from Irish voters.

Sinn Féin Leader, Mary Lou McDonald's public satisfaction rating reached 50%, which was 9 points ahead of the current Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Sinn Féin, as a whole, saw an increase in popularity as their poll figures reached 37%.

This figure places them 16 points ahead of Fine Gael, and 17 points ahead of Fianna Fail.

Fine Gael saw 21% support, and Fianna Fáil came in at 20%, according to the latest poll figures.

The Green Party is on 5%, Labour and Social Democrats came in at 3%, and People before Profit and Aontu polled at 1%.

The Independents tallied at 8% support.

The survey was conducted among 912 Irish voters between October 28 and November 9.

Previous polls have shown a steady increase in support for Sinn Féin, after the party saw a record-breaking election in February 2020 by securing 37 seats in the Dail.

At Sinn Féin's annual Ard Fheis, Mary Lou McDonald said Sinn Féin wants to 'lead a government that puts workers and families first'.