Waterford woman announced as one of 24 poets to receive poetry bursary

A Waterford Poet has been awarded a bursary from the Poetry Town Bursary scheme today.

Maria Fitzgerald is one of 24 poets awarded the bursary from Poetry Ireland.

Poetry Town Bursary scheme marks the legacy of the all-island poetry initiative and carries forward the enthusiasm generated during the nine-day festival in September.

Poetry Ireland put a call out during October for submissions from poets all over the island of Ireland.

There were three categories including new poets, experienced and spoken word.

Each bursary was worth €300-500, depending on the level of support requested by the applicant.



The bursaries are to be used by the awardees for opportunities to develop their poetry including taking a writing course, attending a writing residency, or taking time off work to devote to writing.

Director of Poetry Ireland, Niamh O'Donnell said they were overwhelmed with the number of applications for bursaries.

"We thank everyone who entered, and we are greatly looking forward to seeing what our awardees develop over the next few months." she added.

Poetry Town's mission was to create a communal experience for and by the people living in each town, bringing communities together both online and in-person, and inviting everyone to encounter poetry in their everyday lives.

To read more about Poetry Town, click here.