Search

12/11/2021

14 year old youngest person to die in Ireland from Covid-19

14 year old youngest person to die in Ireland from Covid-19

NPHET has recommended working from home where possible as hospitals under mounting pressure.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance  Centre (HSPC) has reported this morning that a 14 year old has died after testing positive for Covid-19 making them the youngest person in Ireland to die with the virus.

The case was recorded in the HSPC's death report for the week to November 9, along with 25 others.

Before this, the youngest person to die in Ireland from the virus was 17 and the oldest was 105.

Following the report of 3680 cases of Covid confirmed on Thursday 11, NPHET are urging people to work from home where possible, however, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the Government had no active plan to implement these recommendations.

"I haven't received any advice to that end. It's not something that Government is actively considering at the moment," he said on Thursday 11.

Government is set to discuss the recommendation next Tuesday.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media