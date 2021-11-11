Search

Means tested rent supplement cancelled for victims of domestic abuse

Victims of domestic violence to receive rent supplement without means test on permanent basis

144 victims of domestic abuse availed of the rent supplement measure between August 2020 and September 2021.

Victims of domestic violence will now be given easier access to rent supplement on a permanent basis following a decision by the Minister for Social Protection.

Minister Heather Humphreys reviewed the protocol, which was established during the pandemic between the Department of Social Protection and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, where means testing did not apply to victims of domestic abuse for a three month period when accessing rent supplement.

The minister made the decision following concerns that were raised by Safe Ireland and similar groups over an increased risk for victims due to the limited availability of alternative accommodation and reduced capacity in refuges for victims.

Ms Humphreys decided the measure should remain on a permanent basis to ensure victims are prevented from having to leave their homes because of financial concerns.

