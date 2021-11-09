Search

Covid-19 hospital cases continue to rise

Reporter:

David Power

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has risen to 520, an increase of 22 on Monday's figures.

The number of patients in ICU with Covid-19 is 78.

There were 81 new hospital cases since yesterday. However, there were 53 discharges from hospital in the past 24 hours. 

There are 15 adult ICU beds available in the public system.

Recently, The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) warned of the pressure and exhaustion which their members are enduring. 

"Our staff in our hospitals are exhausted, they are dealing with rising trolley numbers coupled with rising COVID-related hospitalisations," INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

"We are hearing examples in our hospitals of one nurse to fifteen patients in a ward. This is not a safe environment for the nurse or patients. 

“The Government and HSE need to urgently outline how they plan to curb the levels of overcrowding in our hospitals to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and patients,” she added.

