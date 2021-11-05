€1 million added to Lotto Plus with jackpot of over €19 million still up for grabs

An additional €1 million has been added to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund for this Saturday’s draw, The National Lottery has confirmed, in addition to the main jackpot of €19.6 million.

Winners of the Lotto Plus Raffle typically win €500 in every draw but tomorrow night, players are set for a boost to their winnings. By topping up the raffle prize fund by €1 million, each winner will instead claim an equal share of the €1 million amount in addition to the €500 prize.

Over the last six Lotto draws, there have been between 139 and 196 winners of the Lotto Plus Raffle. The National Lottery estimate that if tomorrow night’s draw has approximately the same number of Raffle winners, that each will receive between €5,000 - €8,000.

Lotto players are also set to see a boost to a lower prize tier in the main Lotto draw due to the jackpot remaining capped at €19.06 million. The funds that would usually be added to the jackpot will instead continue to flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

Across the last ten Lotto draws, 147 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers. On Wednesday night, three Lotto players shared €1,024,125 after matching five numbers and the bonus.

In last Saturday’s Lotto draw, there was no Match 5+Bonus winner which meant that the funds flowed down to the Match 5 tier resulting in 42 players all over the country winning €23,367 each.

The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players dreaming of winning a share of the guaranteed to be won €1 million Lotto Raffle prize as well as becoming the next Lotto jackpot winner to purchase their tickets early ahead of the cut-off time for ticket sales at 7.45pm on Saturday evening.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and the National Lottery has confirmed that almost €52.8 million will have been raised for Good Causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series. Over the last 34 years, this fund has been allocated to support worthwhile causes and local community projects all over Ireland.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Tomorrow night’s Lotto draw is set to be a big one for National Lottery players all over the country. Due to the capped Lotto jackpot, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot will continue to flow down to the next prize tier with a winner, as we have seen in each of the draws since Saturday 2nd October.

"In Wednesday night’s draw, we saw three players in Dublin, Mayo and Wicklow share €1,024,125 after matching five numbers and the bonus.

"Last Saturday we saw 42 players nationwide incredibly match five numbers to win €23,367 each. As well as the boosted prize fund to a lower tier, tomorrow night’s draw will mark our fifth Lotto Plus Raffle promotion of the year.

"The guaranteed to be won €1 million in the Lotto Plus Raffle means that there will be even more big Lotto winners all over the country tomorrow night.”

“We are reminding players who are hoping to be one of the big winners celebrating after tomorrow night’s draw to buy their tickets early either in-store, in-app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm deadline tomorrow night.”