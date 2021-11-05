Tánaiste says new climate plan provides 'clarity and opportunities' for businesses

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today said that the Climate Action Plan 2021, published Thursday November 4, provides clarity and opportunity for businesses.

Speaking today, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said:

“I know many businesses have just come through a period of huge uncertainty and challenge, with the pandemic forcing many to shut their doors and the unpredictability of Brexit, which I know caused significant disruption.

“The Government yesterday published the Climate Action Plan 2021.

"It’s a very ambitious plan and I think it is necessarily so given the scale and urgency of the threat of climate change. I know many business owners will be concerned about what this means for their business and how they are going to adapt, to what might sometimes seem to be an overwhelming challenge, especially given the past few years.

“I want to reassure business owners today that the Government will help you make this transition. Whether you’re a SME or large business, we will meet you where you’re at and help you make the changes that are necessary.

Mr. Varadkar revealed a new website called the Climate Toolkit 4 Business, will be launching shortly which will allow businesses to input information and get an estimate of their carbon footprint and a personalised plan to reduce it.

The plan will then point users to grant funding available through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for example, to help make changes to how businesses use energy.

“Most of the emissions from the enterprise sector come from a small number of large energy users and my officials have already been working directly with them to help them make the shift away from fossil fuels and to explore new materials which are less damaging to the environment.

“I also believe that there is a huge amount of opportunities in the transition. We will be creating entire new industries in retrofitting and offshore wind for example and creating new employment opportunities in the circular economy, clean mobility, green and blue infrastructure, sustainable agriculture and the bio-economy.

The Tánaiste continued to say the changes that need to be made will make Irish businesses more resilient and sustainable into the long-term.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan 2021 published yesterday reflects the Government’s ambition to meet a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

The Enterprise sector has an important role to play in meeting these targets. In 2018, the sector emitted 7.9 MtCO2eq., or 12.7% of Ireland’s total emissions. The enterprise sector has been tasked with reducing emissions to 5 MtCO2eq. by the end of the decade.

The Climate Action Plan 2021 outlines four core measures to deliver these reductions: