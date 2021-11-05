Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5
BASKETBALL
NBA: ROCKETS @ SUNS
SKY SPORTS, 2AM
GOLF
PORTUGAL MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS 7PM
RUGBY
LA ROCHELLE V BORDEAUX
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 7.55PM
FORMULA 1
MEXICO CITY GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6
SOCCER
MAN UTD V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM
RUGBY
IRELAND V JAPAN
RTE2, 12NOON
RUGBY
WALES V SOUTH AFRICA
AMAZON PRIME, 5.30PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V BURNLEY
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM
SOCCER
BRIGHTON V NEWCASTLE UTD
BT SPORT1, 5PM
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7
RUGBY
SCOTLAND V AUSTRALIA
AMAZON PRIME, 2.15PM
SOCCER
DUNDEE V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM
GOLF
PORTUGAL MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
ARSENAL V WATFORD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
