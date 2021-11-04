Search

04/11/2021

Ask Jackie: What are the benefits of using a management agency?

Ask Jackie: What are the benefits of using a management agency?

Reporter:

Jackie White

I have recently bought three apartments as an investment. A friend recommended that I use a management agency to look after them for me. What benefit will that give?

 

Whether you own a single apartment or an entire portfolio of investment properties, these all demand your time and attention. A management agency is a great way to ensure your investment is doing what it should at all times.

There are many reasons why you would use a management agency. I will list a few here that you might find beneficial.

Hassle-free asset management

Making sure you are in full compliance with all regulations. You will never have to worry about vetting tenants; Handle the collecting of all rents, no more delays or missed payments; No calls re property maintenance; Maximise your return on investment; Fees are tax deductible

One of the main areas a management company will take off is renewals.

They will ensure that both the landlord and the tenant are protected throughout the tenancy.

Without a fixed-term lease agreement in place, a tenant can withhold rent, leave unannounced, trash your property or sublet to friends and family without your consent.

This means both parties are legally compliant, both parties are PRTB compliant and your tenant is more likely to stay, as they are tied into a fixed-term contract.

There is nothing worse than sitting down to dinner after a hard day and getting a call from your tenant informing you that the toilet is blocked or there is a burst pipe, or that the heating or washing machine is not working.

A management agency will take care of all these things on your behalf. You can enjoy your free time with your family or friends.

A management company will handle all aspects of a lease on your behalf by liaising with your tenants.

We have been doing this for many clients with one or two properties or clients who have built up their portfolios.

Jackie White is the owner of Raymond White Auctioneering, Ballymahon. Email: jackie.white@ raymondwhite.ie Tel: 087 133 4099

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media