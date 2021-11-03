REVEALED: Waterford has the highest 7-day incidence rate in Ireland
Waterford has the highest 7-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Ireland with a figure of 720.5.
The county has had 836 confirmed Covid-19 cases in 7 days, from October 26 - November 1.
There have been 1,503 cases confirmed within 14 days.
The 14-day incidence rate stands at 1293.7 per 100,000 population.
The 5-day moving average from October 28 - November 1 stands at 134.
It comes as yesterday's figures saw a total of 3,726 cases confirmed which is the highest number since January 2021.
Presently, there are 460 Covid patients in hospitals across Ireland, and 86 patients in ICU with the virus.
