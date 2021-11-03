Search

03/11/2021

Irish Silver Museum receives substantial silver donation

Irish Silver Museum receives substantial silver donation

Irish Silver Museum receives substantial silver donation (Image: Patrick Browne)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has approved two further donations to the Irish Silver Museum in Waterford.

One donation is valued at €850,000 and the second donation is valued at €750,000. 

These donations will ensure that the Irish Silver Museum in Waterford will have one of the largest collections of antique Irish silver in the world and will be the only museum in the world dedicated solely to celebrating the virtuoso craftsmen and women who over the centuries produced magnificent works of art in silver. 

The Irish Silver Museum was opened in June this year by Minister Donohoe.

Director of Waterford Treasures, Eamonn McEneaney extended his thanks to Senator John Cummins and Minister Donohoe for their work in approving the donations under section 1003 of the Finance Act.  

Mr. McEneaney also thanked the Executive in Waterford City and County Council, and the Board of the Museum for their enormous support for the development of the cultural offering in the Viking Triangle.  

Since the museum opened in May, it has attracted 36,000 fee paying customers in total, which Mr. McEneaney described as 'phenomonal'

He added that a critical mass of cultural attractions has been developed in the Viking Triangle thus giving Waterford the unique distinction of having the only dedicated museum quarter in Ireland.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media