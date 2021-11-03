Irish Silver Museum receives substantial silver donation

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has approved two further donations to the Irish Silver Museum in Waterford.

One donation is valued at €850,000 and the second donation is valued at €750,000.

These donations will ensure that the Irish Silver Museum in Waterford will have one of the largest collections of antique Irish silver in the world and will be the only museum in the world dedicated solely to celebrating the virtuoso craftsmen and women who over the centuries produced magnificent works of art in silver.

The Irish Silver Museum was opened in June this year by Minister Donohoe.

Director of Waterford Treasures, Eamonn McEneaney extended his thanks to Senator John Cummins and Minister Donohoe for their work in approving the donations under section 1003 of the Finance Act.

Mr. McEneaney also thanked the Executive in Waterford City and County Council, and the Board of the Museum for their enormous support for the development of the cultural offering in the Viking Triangle.

Since the museum opened in May, it has attracted 36,000 fee paying customers in total, which Mr. McEneaney described as 'phenomonal'

He added that a critical mass of cultural attractions has been developed in the Viking Triangle thus giving Waterford the unique distinction of having the only dedicated museum quarter in Ireland.