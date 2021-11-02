'Deadline looming' - Property tax helpline hours extended as demand surges

Revenue has announced that it is extending the opening hours of its LPT Helpline due to the surging demand.

Last week, Revenue outlined that its LPT Helpline was extremely busy in advance of the November 7 deadline for filing LPT valuation returns.

In recent days there has been a further surge in the level of calls made to the LPT Helpline, with the number of daily calls well exceeding 12,000.

Additionally, Revenue’s monitoring has identified that due to the high levels of demand for the LPT Helpline service that around 1,600 property owners have tried to call the LPT Helpline in advance of its opening time over the past number of days.

In light of this, Revenue announced that extended opening hours will be in place for its LPT Helpline, from 8am to 8pm, on both Wednesday, November 3, and Thursday, November 4, 2021. Further extended opening hours will be considered later this week should the level of demand for the LPT Service remain high, they have said.

Revenue explained that mornings are the busiest time for calls coming through to its LPT Helpline. Property owners that are having difficulties getting through in the morning are asked to please try again later in the day if they can.

Additionally, Revenue provided advice on the top three reasons property owners are contacting the LPT Helpline:

1. An LPT letter is not required for the purposes of filing an LPT Return

Property owners who have not received a hard-copy letter about their LPT in the post may have received notification into their My Documents folder in myAccount or into their ROS Inbox. However, the information in the letter is also available on the property owner’s LPT record and can be viewed when property owners are submitting their LPT Return in myAccount, ROS or the LPT Online Portal

2. Property owners can self-register their property

If a property is not currently registered with Revenue for LPT, property owners can register it themselves by clicking on the ‘Register New Property’ link on the Property Services Card in myAccount or in the ‘Other Services’ section on the ROS homepage

3. Changing valuation bands is ok

There is no requirement to contact Revenue where property owners determine that their property falls into a different valuation band than the valuation band indicated on Revenue’s online valuation guide or the valuation band used for the purposes of their Notice of LPT Estimate. Property owners should select the relevant valuation band that applies to the property’s market value, as determined by the property owner, when submitting their LPT Return.