29/10/2021

Waterford Dairy Farmer says mentoring and education are key to the future of the industry

Linda O’Neill, a Dungarvan-based Dairy Farmer, recently completed research as a Nuffield Scholar.

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Linda O’Neill is a Dungarvan-based Dairy Farmer who has completed a Nuffield Ireland Scholarship investigating how the dairy industry can attract younger entrants by inspiring and motivating them about the industry.

Linda’s topic was: 'No Farm, No Problem! Routes to a Rewarding Career in Dairy Farming' and explores pathways into dairy farming as a career, typically without the inheritance of a farm.

The project included interviews with dairy farmers about the industry, and what attracted them to it, and how they overcame the challenges they faced.

The most successful dairy farmers typically had a formal education, travelled to gain experience, and aligned themselves with top dairy farmers who mentored and guided them. 

Her recommendations for the future included the enhanced promotion of farming as a career in schools and colleges, improving the role third level agricultural education plays in preparing students for farming as a career; encouraging young people to travel to gain experience; engagement programmes from co-ops; and the availability of financial supports to support young farmers.

The findings of her report will be presented by Linda at the prestigious Nuffield Ireland Annual Conference which takes place as a hybrid event live-streamed from the Castleknock Hotel on Friday 12th November 2021.

The event will also feature an expert panel discussion exploring the theme ‘Future trends in agri-food policy – how does the sector need to respond?’.

Director of Corporate Affairs, Ornu Anne Randles will chair the event, and attendees include chair of the EU Commission’s high-level expert group Tom Arnold, Associate Professor of Dairy Production in UCD, Karina Pierce, former Permanent Representative of Ireland to the EU, Declan Kelleher, and Director of Policy/Chief Economist of the Irish Farmers Association Tadhg Buckley. 

Tickets for the in-person event are currently sold out but virtual tickets can be bought here

Local News

