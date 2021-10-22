Waterford City & County Council partners with local school with the aim to 'empower second-level students'

Waterford City & County Council have announced a new partnership with Dungarvan College - Coláiste Dhún Garbhán, facilitated by Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI)

Through its Schools’ Business Partnership, Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI) will partner schools with businesses and organisations.

This partnership is aimed at informing and empowering second-level students and introducing them to the world of work.

Under this programme it will see 'second-level students from 2nd Year in Dungarvan College - Coláiste Dhún Garbhán will gain insights into the variety of work in Waterford City & County Council by hearing “a day in my working life” stories from a number of staff carrying out some of the many different roles in the Council'

It is hoped that the students will see first-hand potential career paths that can be open to them through school completion.

Kieran Kehoe, Director of Services at Waterford City and County Council said the Council is looking forward to partnering with BITCI and giving second-level students an insight into the work of the Local Authority.

He said: "For students in second level who are considering their further education or career paths, this programme will give them a better understanding and overview of the work of Councils."

With a wide range of disciplines and skillsets required in the many departments of the Council, Kieran believes that it will appeal to many students as a potential career.

"Whether it’s environmental sustainability, community engagement, forward planning, economic development, infrastructural design, or ICT, the range of potential career paths available in the Local Authority is wide-ranging." he added.

Principal of Dungarvan College, Coláiste Dhún Garbhán, Danny Cunningham said the school is delighted to be part of the 'Skills at Work Programme' to give the students an insight into the world of work and to help them to consider various career and study options upon completion of secondary school.

On behalf of BITCI, Leonard Kelly expressed his thanks to Waterford City & County Council and Dungarvan College for their enthusiasm and engagement around this programme.

He said: “In my role as regional coordinator For BITCI I’m looking forward to supporting the building of a strong and lasting partnership between Dungarvan College and Waterford City and County Council. What is about to begin, has the potential to be transformative in the lives of the young students involved”

Waterford City & County Council joins a line-up of renown with companies including KPMG, Mazars, State Street, Irish Life, Davy, KBC all involved in school partnerships across the Country.