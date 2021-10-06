Waterford’s Legacy Irish Cider calls for excise reduction in upcoming Budget

Waterford’s Legacy Irish Cider is among the cider producers calling on the Minister for Finance to include a measure to reduce excise by fifty percent for craft cider producers in this year’s budget.

Ireland’s craft brewers currently enjoy a special excise reduction and Drinks Ireland|Cider, the representative group of Ireland’s cider producers says this reduction should be extended to craft cider producers.

The past 18 months have been challenging for the cider sector overall. The various rolling lockdowns on hospitality venues in Ireland increased cider purchases in the retail sector, but this was not enough to offset the loss of cider sales in pubs, restaurants, and hotels.

Typically, around 45% of cider purchases were in the on-trade, with 55% in the off-trade. However, in 2020 just 16% of cider was sold in the on-trade, with 84% of sales in the off-trade, illustrating the massive shift in purchasing patterns.

The Covid impact on cider, which is heavily reliant on the on-trade, meant that its market share of alcohol beverages fell from 7.4% in 2019 to 6.9% in 2020.

Liam McDonell of Legacy Irish Cider said:

“We are asking for the excise relief programme, currently enjoyed by microbrewers, to simply be extended to craft cider producers. There are at least a dozen craft cider producers scattered across Ireland, including ours in Dungarvan, that would benefit greatly with this reduction.

“Ireland already has the third highest rate of excise on cider in the EU and this excise reduction for craft cider producers will enable further investment in the sector with the aim of replicating the expansion that the craft beer industry saw over the past 15 years.”

Jonathan McDade, Head of Cider at Drinks Ireland said:

“The Irish cider industry has had a challenging 18 months and any assistance from the Government would be welcome. The excise relief programme for Ireland’s craft brewers saw the number of physical breweries increase from 8 to 75 in the space of a decade.

Extending this programme to craft cider producers could result in further growth in the sector, foster more innovation and potentially provide consumers with more choice.”