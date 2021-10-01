Search

01/10/2021

Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Reporter:

Reporter

The guests have been revealed for a special Late Late Show tonight on RTE One.

The Late Late Show will celebrate the 70th birthday of rock star and philanthropist Bob Geldof on Friday, October 1 at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.
 
The show will chronicle Bob’s life achievements from his stellar career with The Boomtown Rats, to Live Aid, Band Aid and beyond.
 
Ryan will be joined in-studio with Bob and his wife Jeanne, children Pixie and Tiger and sister Lynn. Also, Bob will receive a special birthday wish from President Michael D Higgins.
 
The Chair of the Elders and former Úachtaran na hEireann Mary Robinson will speak about her relationship with Bob, his vital role as a humanitarian and his well-known powers of persuasion!
 
Also paying tribute on the night will be The Boomtown Rats, Midge Ure, Andrea Corr, Imelda May and many more.
 
There will also be special contributions from Bob’s illustrious friends across the world of entertainment and beyond including Sting, Van Morrison, Tony Blair, Ringo to name a few. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media