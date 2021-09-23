Seven people treated in hospital after violence at at a cemetery in Galway

Gardai are investigating after seven people were treated in hospital after violence at a cemetery in Galway on Wednesday.

At approximately 4pm, Gardaí were called to the scene of a violent altercation between a large group of persons at a cemetery in Tuam, County Galway.

Approximately 30 Gardaí responded including local uniform and plainclothes personnel, supported by Gardaí from the wider North Western Region and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí had to physically intervene between parties and dispersed persons present and preserved the scene. A male youth was arrested by Gardaí attempting to flee the scene in possession of a knife.

This male was taken to Tuam Garda Station and has since been released. A file is being prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Officer (JLO).

Five males and two females were injured during the course of this incident and were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have commenced an investigation into this incident of violent disorder and are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with any information to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.