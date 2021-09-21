WATCH: Georgie Kelly scores a stunning goal in League of Ireland
Bohemians star Georgie Kelly is the talk of Twitter today after his amazing goal against Derry City on Monday night.
In injury time in the game, his side Bohs trailed 3-2 but a late hopeful cross into the box resulted in one of the goals of the season. Kelly controlled the high ball with his chest and as he dropped he thundered a right-footed volley into the net.
Take a look below:
That is just unbelievable! What a ball, what a touch, what a finish. What a game...!— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 20, 2021
Georgie Kelly has grabbed a crucial equaliser for Bohs deep in added time to level the most dramatic of games.@bfcdublin 3-3 @derrycityfc
Sign up | https://t.co/vfkMjbNso8#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/ay3U9yrYpD
The game finished 3-3.
