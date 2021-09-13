Search

13/09/2021

"Women's teams treated as side show", says petition to IRFU

A petition to the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is calling for better resources for women's teams. 

The move comes after a video of the changing facilities at the Womens Interpros circulated over the weekend, prompting outrage online. 

The video shows the Connacht team changing ahead of their game against Ulster at Energia Park in an area surrounded by metal debris, wheelie bins and general rubbish. 

The petition is addressed to the IRFU executive board and states, "Our women's teams are treated as a side show to the men's game in all aspects. The men are funded, supported and respected, the women neglected and seen as cheap PR. 

One hundred and ninety one out of two hundred signatures have been collected at time of publication. 

An apology has since been issued by IRFU and Leinster Rugby, calling the error "unacceptable". 

The groups stated: "Due to current government guidelines, changing facilities are not available for amateur rugby teams. These temporary facilities should have been set up in a more appropriate area." 

However, rugby fans on Twitter didn't react well to their apology: 

