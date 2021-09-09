Search

09/09/2021

'Utterly tone deaf and insensitive'; Liveline listeners react to the return of RTÉs The Rotunda

'Utterly tone deaf and insensitive'; Liveline listeners react to the return of RTÉs The Rotunda

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

RTÉ are facing heavy criticism after the return of long running programme, The Rotunda, premiered last night, which follows the birth of new babies in the Dublin hospital.

Filming for the show took place between November 2020 and September 2021, while strict COVID-19 restrictions were in place where partners were banned from visiting their partners after the birth of their child.

Liveline presenter, Joe Duffy, read the following statement received from a spokesperson for the Rotunda Hospital.

"Filming took place from November 2020 to September 2021, with minimal numbers of crew on site at all times. Filming in the delivery suites mainly took place through pre-installed fixed cameras that were operated remotely. For a limited amount of filming, one crew member, or on occasion a compact two-person crew, was present onsite. Family and staff interviews were filmed off site in a production studio. During the course of filming strict infection prevention and control protocols were adhered to at all times. 

"Management at the Rotunda Hospital decided to proceed with the filming of The Rotunda TV series as it is an important platform that allows patients and their families to share their pregnancy and birth stories with dignity and respect, both joyous and heartbreaking. we believe that it is important to hear these stories and understand how maternity services continued to operate safely for all patients despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and also by a 'cyber-attack'."

Listeners were quick to tweet their reactions to the statement with one user saying "interesting parents couldn’t see their new borns yet camera crews were allowed into to make a docusoap" while others shared their experiences of being alone, without their partners, as they went through both happy and traumatic moments.

Replies on The Rotunda Hospital Twitter page have since been disabled.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media