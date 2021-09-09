New Amazon warehouse to create 500 new jobs in the Republic

Amazon is set to open a new warehouse, or fulfillment centre, in Ireland creating 500 permanent jobs.

The new warehouse at Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin, is set to open in Spring 2022 and will provide faster delivery for customers across the country including one-day delivery on thousands of items.

Amazon opened their first Irish delivery station in October of 2020 in Rathcoole, creating more than 20 jobs. A second delivery station is set to open at Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin, with the creation of at least 20 permanent jobs along with opportunities for more delivery driver roles.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that Amazon has had a presence in Ireland for 17 years, growing and expanding its range of activities which has "contributed significantly" to Ireland’s tech ecosystem and our reputation as a global tech hub.

Great news from @AmazonDublin this morning - 500 new roles at its centre in Baldonnell bringing the company’s workforce here to over 5,000 - more info herehttps://t.co/K4aLmZBmQw — IDA Ireland (@IDAIRELAND) September 9, 2021

The company says recruitment for warehouse workers, who will fulfill customer orders, is due to begin next year. Recruitment for a range of roles including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and saftey, finance specialists and operation managers has already begun for the new 630,000 square feet centre.

Amazon said it pays all its employees in Ireland, whether they are full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal, at least €12 per hour.