08/09/2021

Men had higher rate of death during Covid-19 - WHO's Dr Mike Ryan

Dr Mike Ryan

David Power

Men have had a a higher death rate from Covid-19 but women suffered more socially and economically, Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO has said. 

Women and girls have experienced the pandemic in a very different way across the world to men, he said. 

Mr Ryan, the Executive Director of the WHO's Emergencies Programme, was delivering the keynote address at the online launch of the COPE Galway Annual report.

"On the face of it, men have had poorer outcomes in terms of medical outcomes," he said. 

He added that the incidence of underlying medical conditions are higher in men, resulting in higher death rates. 

However, he added that this is not the experience of the pandemic which people have felt. 

"It's the social and economic consequences of the pandemic which have really, predominantly landed on the shoulders of women," he said. 

This ranged from having to provide more domestic support at home to women being in the types of work which became subject to greater instability due to the pandemic. 

"The pandemic highlighted the unstable situation which many women have in society, whether it be economic or social life," he added. 

