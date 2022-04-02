Waterford new car sales on the up but only slightly

New car sales in Waterford for the first three months of the year are up 6% compared to the same period in 2021.

1,274 new cars were registered in Waterford from January to the end of March this year, compared with 1,199 cars in that time last year.

That represents a 6.26% jump with Waterford occupying 2.5% of the entire new car market in Ireland for those three months.

Nationally, new car registrations for March were up 40.7% (12,935) when compared to March 2021 (9,192). Registrations year to date are up 4% (49,928) on the same period last year (48,030).

Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) are down 32.2% (2,032) compared to March last year (2,998) and year to date are down 17.3% (9,372). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 25.9% (249) in comparison to March 2021 (336). Year to date HGV's are down 8.4% (823).

Used car imports for March (3,793) have seen a decrease of 35.1% on March 2021 (5,840). Year to date imports are down 36.8% (11,641) on 2021 (18,419).

For the month of March 1,930 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 1,034 in March 2021. So far this year 6,244 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 2,816 on the same period 2021.

Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 44.63%. Despite a large decrease in market share for internal combustion engine type vehicles, petrol remains dominant 27.4%, with Diesel accounting for 25.83%, Hybrid 24.56%, Electric 12.51% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.56%.



Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said: “While new car sales are up 41% on March last year and up 4% year to date, they still remain 22% behind that of pre-COVID (2019) levels. Commercial vehicles registrations for both the heavy and light sectors are down for March and year to date.

"There is strong demand for new and used cars among consumers, although supply continues to remain a major challenge for the Industry, while the hire drive market continues to be well below pre-pandemic levels. The Electric Vehicle market continues to grow, with the first quarter of this year seeing over 10,000 new EVs (BEV and PHEV combined) registered, almost double the amount for Q1 2021.

"This acceleration in EV sales is down to both the increase in the number of models now available for sale, and the SEAI Grants supporting their purchase. We welcome the Government's publication yesterday of their draft Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025. It is vital that Ireland delivers a modern agile charging infrastructure that keeps pace with both the increasing number of EVs and the ongoing improvements in charging technologies. By doing this, we can work together to build consumer confidence in the EV project.”