'Mobile home in a box’ - New Volkswagen release includes modual camping unit

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released a ‘mobile home in a box’ for its Caravelle, California Beach Tour and Caddy models.
It’s a modular unit that can fit into the existing luggage compartments of these vehicles and packs all of the essentials needed when camping or holidaying on the road.
The range-topping BusBox, which has been created for Caravelle T5, T6 and T6.1 models includes a bed, mattress, kitchen area with space for a two-burner stove, extendable storage area and water supply. It’s priced at £3,340.
For Caravelle and California Beach Tour models, there’s a BusBox which is available without a mattress and is priced at £2,55. Those who are looking to transform their Caddy have the option of the KombiBox, which offers a bed, kitchen area, water supply and cargo area for £2,760. A folding mattress can be added to this for an additional £495.
James Allitt, Head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Our new camping accessory range makes travel more convenient for customers by combining all travel essentials, from utilities to water supply, in a smartly designed, comfortable, and compact space.
“Developing accessories that make our customers’ lives easier is a high priority at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which is why our one-stop-shop mobile home in a box is a great solution for those planning a camping holiday.”
Hikers in the Knockmealdowns Mountains above Mount Melleray Abbey, one of the key landmarks on the St Declan's Way
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.