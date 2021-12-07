Search

07 Dec 2021

BMW ix EV is the millionth electrified vehicle produced by the German car giant

The BMW ix EV

Reporter:

BMW has handed over its one-millionth electrified vehicle, showcasing the passing of a significant milestone for the firm.

Applying to both plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. BMW’s electrified range now includes a wide variety of models. The car in question was the company’s new flagship iX EV, which was handed over to its owner alongside a new BMW wallbox and credit for public Europe-wide charging.

Pieter Nota, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands and sales, who handed over the vehicle, said: “The delivery of our one-millionth electrified vehicle marks a milestone in our transformation – and we already have the next one in our sights: We aim to break through the two-million mark in just two years.

“Thanks to our steadily growing product range, we are setting ourselves ambitious sales targets, in particular for fully-electric vehicles: In 2022, we aim to double this year’s sales. By 2025 the BMW Group will have delivered around two million fully-electric vehicles to customers. We expect at least one out of every two BMW Group vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030.”

BMW is on-track to expand its electrified line-up even further over the next year with the introduction of fully-electric versions of its 7 Series and X1, while an electric version of its 5 Series will arrive in 2023.

Across the wider BMW Group, an electric version of the Mini Countryman will be introduced shortly, as will Rolls-Royce’s first EV – called Spectre. Over the next ten years, BMW Group plans to introduce around ten million fully electric vehicles onto the roads.

