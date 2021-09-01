Waterford records huge jump in new car sales in 2021

Waterford recorded a 31 per cent increase in the number of new cars registered to date this year, seeing the second-highest county percentage increase nationwide.

A total of 2,400 new cars were registered between January to July 2021, as reported by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) earlier today. Dublin recorded the highest yearly percentage increase, with 36%.

During the same period of 2020, the county registered a total of 1,820 new vehicle registrations.

With over 26,000 cars registered nationally in the month of July and over 90,000 nationally this year, there were a number of key indicators that signalled a rise in the motor industry in Ireland.

SIMI Director General Brian Cooke stated: "In what has been a very difficult and uncertain trading environment over the last eighteen months, new car sales in July have brought a much-needed boost to both the Industry and to local economies.

"Pent-up demand and record savings have led to strong appetite for all vehicles, new and used cars and commercials. While new car sales continue to be well behind pre-COVID levels, hopefully, this growth in activity in July is the first step in a return to more sustainable business levels."

Electrical vehicle sales to date have increased since last year, with 6,233 in 2021 compared to 2,660 the previous year, signalling a 134 per cent increase. In July, this figure continues to accelerate with 1,902 registered last month compared to 771 in July of last year.

Mr Cooke stressed that it is essential that both the private industry and state continue to invest in low to zero-emission vehicles.

"The move to zero emissions is a huge challenge across society. In this context, taxation policy and incentives can drive this change positively, but it must support motorists to make the right decisions based on their own individual needs, which will include choosing electric, hybrid and lower-emitting traditional fuel type vehicles," he concluded.