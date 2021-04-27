Bus Éireann begins first Covid-19 vaccination shuttle service in Waterford

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced a new shuttle bus service to make travel easier for Covid-19 vaccination appointments at the Waterford Vaccination Centre at the WIT Arena.

The special service began on Tuesday, April 27, and runs every 15 minutes, seven days a week in line with the Vaccination Centre operating hours (8am to 8pm).

The first journey leaves Plunkett Railway Station at 8am and the last trip returns from WIT Arena at 8.05pm.

The new Route W6 shuttle bus serves the following stops:

Plunkett Station (Rail Station)

Bus Station

City Centre

WIT

WIT Arena (HSE Vaccination Centre)

It is planned and funded by the National Transport Authority.



The W6 shuttle buses provides customers with a safe, easy and environment-friendly choice for those with HSE appointments to travel to and from their vaccination.

The service is operating using easily accessible low floor, bright interior shuttle buses, providing customers with comfortable seating, a dedicated wheelchair space, a separate designated child space, complimentary Wi-Fi and CCTV security cameras throughout.

Mick Faherty, Services Manager, Bus Éireann Waterford, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the great work of the HSE at the Vaccination Centre in Waterford by increasing travel options to and from the centre in as easy and safe a way as possible. With the service running every 15 minutes, it will be very convenient, however, it is very important to advise people that with 25% capacity limits on all public transport, the bus will only be able to carry a maximum of eight passengers at a time.”

Claire Tully, WIT Arena Vaccinations Centre, Operations Manager, HSE, said: “This shuttle bus service will help to ensure that those with appointments are able to attend and receive their vaccinations as planned. The WIT Arena Vaccination Centre has 40 individual booths and currently we are vaccinating people [aged 65-69] in Waterford. Travel for vaccination is an essential journey and people can use public transport in accordance with all guidelines.”

The shuttle service costs €1.68 with a leap card. Free travel passes and TFI Leap Cards are accepted on this service.

Bus Éireann would like to reiterate to passengers to plan their essential journeys and to be aware of the continuing 25% capacity limit on all public transport and that face masks must be worn. Bus Éireann observes all public health guidelines, with all vehicles are touchpoint cleaned throughout the day and deep cleaned overnight.