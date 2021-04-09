Waterford councillors call on Government to address 'spiralling' driving test waiting lists

Waterford Labour Party councillors Seamus Ryan, John Pratt, Ger Barron, Thomas Phelan and local area representative Michael Murphy have called on the Government to get a hold on driver waiting numbers in the Waterford area, as new figures revealed the list continues to grow.

Speaking after updated figures were released to Labour TD Sean Sherlock via a parliamentary question, the Waterford Labour Party representatives said the number of ineligible drivers awaiting a driving test is huge at over 32,000 nationally.

"There are 957 in the Waterford centre and right now there seems to be a massive disconnect between the RSA and the Government in respect of allowing people who are in the essential worker category, who will need to get the lessons but are unable to," they said in a statement.

"We are fearful, at present, that the RSA isn't pushing back significantly against the Government on this issue. We don't see a reason why, given that instructors have been very meticulous about ensuring their own safety and the safety of anybody who's a passenger in their car in respect of driving tests, that driving lessons for essential workers could not resume.

“We need to keep the throughput of theory tests, driving lessons and driving tests going because if we don't keep that them going it's going to cause a massive backlog. It's already causing major backlog as it is.

“In November, 1,599 were waiting for a test in Waterford. As of March 26, that list has grown to 2,527 in total waiting for a test in Waterford with 957 ineligible because they have not completed enough essential lessons.

“The Government need to get a grip on this and put a plan in place to deal with these spiralling waiting lists by establishing a roadmap, starting with the resumption of driving lessons for essential workers who do not have a test date," they added.