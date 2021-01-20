'Shameful abuse' of disabled parking spaces in Waterford slammed

The "abuse" of disabled parking spaces in a Waterford town has been slammed by a Green Party local area representative.

Green Party local area representative Críostóir Ó Faoláin said it's an ongoing issue in Dungarvan.

“I raised this issue with the Council and gardaí as it was brought to my attention that disabled parking spaces in Dungarvan are being abused," Mr Ó Faoláin said.

"This is a question of equality. Disabled parking spaces are provided by the Council for people who have a genuine need to use them. They are necessary to ensure that those with limited mobility can access our towns and villages. It is a shameful thing to steal a disabled parking space from someone who needs it. Fines are not enough for those responsible. Penalty points would be better.”

Mr Ó Faoláin said the Council is working to prevent the misuse of disabled parking spaces. "Disabled parking spaces are regularly checked and, in most instances, a valid permit is displayed," he said.

"There is also a problem around valid permits being used in the absence of the permit holder. Where wardens suspect that a driver might not be entitled to park in a disabled parking space, they are asked to produce their permit. The Council confirmed that a number of permits have been confiscated for misuse," he added.